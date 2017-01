Several hundred animals were sacrificed as part of a tribal custom during the ‘Sulia Yatra’ in this district on the first of the lunar fortnight of Hindu Pousa month Tuesday.The sacrifice of animals was carried out to appease the Gods. Hundreds of animals, such as goats, sheep, buffaloes, ducks, pigeons and hens were killed as part of the ritual at the Badakhala, the main Sulia shrine in Khairguda, Sanakhala in Kumuria, and in adjoining places under Deogaon block.The animals sacrificed were so large in numbers that roads in and around the shrine acquired a tinge of red.All the while, the district administration and police remained mute spectators to the gory ritual. This year, there was no holdup to the animal sacrifice while in the past the district administration and the joint Sulia Yatra committee had face-offs on conducting the animal sacrifice.Moreover, the members of Sulia Yatra committee were unanimous in conducting animal sacrifice burying aside their past differences. Tribals of the district argued that they have been observing this ritual for the past several years and the administration has been supporting animal sacrifice during such celebrations. ‘‘We performed the puja to appease the Gods. People offer animals as their wishes are fulfilled following the blessings of Gods,’’ said Harihar Kanhar, the chief priest. As part of the custom, tribals first bathe the animals to be sacrificed and anoint them with turmeric paste. The animals are then hacked in the presence of thousands of devotees.The district and police administrations appealed to the people to maintain law and order during the annual festival. The Sulia shrine is located at the foothills of Sulia Dangar under Deogaon block and Tushra police limits in Jagatsinghpur district. The festival begun after a grand procession was taken out where priests known as ‘Baruas’ danced all the way carrying the puja articles to Bada Khala to the beating of drums and playing of traditional musical instruments.After the procession culminated at Badakhala, head priest Somanath Deheria was invited to perform the rituals.Thousands of animals were sacrificed after Deheria performed the rituals. Over 50,000 people from Bolangir, Subarnapur, Kalahandi, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Nuapada, Boudh and Kandhamal districts participated in this festival and offered animals as sacrifices.Bolangir sub-collector Bimal Prasad Mohanty said adequate security arrangements were made to maintain law and order during the Sulia Yatra. Four platoons of police force and senior officers have been pressed into service, he added. PNN1,368 total views, 30 views today