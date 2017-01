How a United Iran, Russia and China are Changing The World - For the Better

The role of Washington continues to be that of destruction rather than construction.

The primary purpose of the United States is simply to exploit every economic and cultural instrument available to prevent cohesion and coexistence between nations.

The fundamental difference between the naval approach of these countries in contrast to that of the US is paramount. Washington needs to use its naval power for OFFENSIVE purposes, whereas Tehran, Moscow and Beijing need naval power exclusively for DEFENSIVE purposes.

De-dollarization, coupled with an infrastructure roadmap such as the Chinese Silk Road 2.0 and the maritime trade route, offer important opportunities for developing nations that occupy the geographical space between Portugal and China. Dozens of nations have all it takes to integrate for mutually beneficial gains without having to worry too much about American threats.

The consequences of this miscalculation have led the United States to being relegated to the role of mere observer, watching the unions and integrations occurring that will revolutionize the Eurasian zone and the planet over the next 50 years. The desperate search to extend Washington's unipolar moment has paradoxically accelerated the rise of a multipolar world.

About the Author

Independent freelance writer specialized in international affairs, conflicts, politics and strategies

