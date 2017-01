Hero police officer shoots dead two ISIS terrorists wearing explosive belts in a dramatic gunfight captured on camera in the Saudi Arabian capital

The dramatic shootout happened at dawn in the north of the capital, Riyadh

Police raid a house after receiving information of explosives being prepared

Bystanders were rushed into a nearby mosque as it spilled onto the streets

Despite the terrorists being armed with machine guns, an officer shoots them with a pistol

WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT