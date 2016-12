Here are the Top 5 dramas of 2016From Dil Lagi to Main Sitara, which was your favourite this year?SAIRA KHAN ABOUT 7 HOURS AGOWith the year coming to an end, we couldn’t help but sit and think about the good television dramas 2016 has produced. The year surely brought some progressive drama serials that would have been unimaginable to air just few years ago. We decided to list down the top 5 drama's of the year that managed to impress us with their powerful and engaging storylines.Here are our 5 favourite dramas of 2016:UdaariWritten by Farhat Ishtiaq and made in collaboration with Kashf foundation, Udaari was special because it helped educate masses about child sexual abuse, a topic often brushed under the carpet. The second thing that worked in its favour was its realistic approach, as you are able to connect with each and every character. Directed by Ehteshamuddin and intelligently penned down by Ishtiaq, the show actually had people hooked to their TV sets, despite PEMRA issuing a warning to the channel for airing such content.Udaari will always be remembered or Ahsan Khan's phenomenal acting, as the sleazy Imtiaz, and Bushra Ansari as the confident mother Sheedan who faces the world with her head held high after her daughter is molested. Sheedan has now become a role model to so many women who tend to hide the abuse their daughters have faced. She advocates that your daughters’ strength to face the world comes from you, which is why it’s important for all mothers to be strong for their daughter's well-being.The women shown in this serial were strong and financially independent. They showed us that it wasn’t important to rely on men for financial and emotional support.Dil LagiProduced by Six Sigma Plus for ARY Digital, Dil Lagi starring Humayun Saeed and Mahwish Hayat was a unique love story. It wasn’t just a simple boy-meets-girl and gets married storyline, but instead there was a lot of depth in the story, which had us glued to this show till the end.Right from its first episode we were introduced to a headstrong and feisty Anmol who is not afraid to put up a good fight with anyone including bag snatchers. She’s confident and doesn’t wear her heart on her sleeves.To see Humayun return to the TV screen after a gap of four years was also the highlight of this play. The sizzling chemistry between Mahwish and Humayun also made us leave everything on a Saturday night, sit in front of the television screen and watch these two, week after week, while silently praying that Anmol soon realises that Mohid is not a bad guy and loves her dearly.Written by Faiza Iftikhar, the strong point in Dil Lagi is its strong female protagonist, who is unfazed by the label ‘divorcee’ given to her by the society. She is also comfortable in going to a man’s house in the middle of the night and commanding him to marry her; how often do we see that in our plays? This made Dil Lagi a very refreshing change from what we had been watching up till now.Main SitaraThis show is again written by Faiza Iftikhar. The writer seems to be on a roll this year for writing characters and stories, which are very different from one another. Produced by Seema Tahir for TV One, Main Sitara starred Saba Qamar and Mikaal Zulfiqar in the leads. The beauty of this play was that every week we were taken to another era, where we saw the glamorous life of the rich and famous of the movie industry that was booming in the 70s.Where we saw glamour, we also witnessed the struggle of a poor girl played brilliantly by Saba, who eventually becomes Sitara due to Farhad’s (Mikaal) wife Jharna (Aisha Gul). She moulds the young and innocent Saba into a star who later goes onto have an affair with Farhad that eventually leads to a downfall in her career, only to rise again after facing great struggles.Main Sitara was also the only show to have two seasons with film actor Meera and veteran actor Noman Ejaz in pivotal roles. It was a show that dealt with emotions beautifully along with showing the downside of fame in a thoughtful manner. It intelligently portrayed that no matter how glamorous the industry is from the outside, the reality is that only those actors who give hit movies are praised; one flop and everyone abandons you.Tum Kon PiyaWe can’t deny that we are real suckers for romantic stories, especially when the leads in it are Imran Abbas and Aiza Khan. Directed by Yasir Nawaz, Tum Kon Piya was a comeback serial for Aiza, after playing Farah in the hit show Pyaray Afzal.The attraction towards this simple love story was the brilliant chemistry between Imran and Aiza. We especially admired Ramish (Imran) because he is a role model for every young man out there. Although he belongs to an affluent family that could have turned him into a spoilt brat, he is a humble man; the kind every mother would want his son to be.In one end, where we had strong exemplary women characters in 2016, on the other, we had Ramish who was loved by many because of his positive persona. He is shown to take a stand for what he believes in, is considerate for the less fortunate and stands firm on his principles.BesharramThe last serial on our list is another Six Sigma Production, directed by Farooq Rind and written by Sarwat Nazeer, called Besharram. Excellent acting by Zahid Ahmed as Haider and Saba Qamar as Mishaal, complemented the intelligent and gripping storyline penned down by the writer.This play had everything; emotions, excitement, family drama and a love story. The show beautifully narrates a story of two strong individuals who are career oriented and completely opposite from one another but end up together despite all odds, making Besharram a memorable ARY drama. The show also touches upon the topic that being a model is not something to be ashamed of nor is it a profession to be looked down upon. Mishaal showed that you could succeed with sheer hard work and still keep your dignity intact.