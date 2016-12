Modernization of overall auto industry Improvement of locally manufactured car quality and standard Enhancing consumers welfare Protection of local manufacturers Attraction of new entrants of the markets to enhance competition Improving inflow of foreign investment Getting in line with international quality practices

1. Suzuki Wanted Govt to Overturn The Auto Policy

Kia Announces its Arrival in Pakistan

Renault To Start Car Assembly in Pakistan from 2018

Existing Giants Will Not Let Go Easily

Suzuki Vitara: The Suzuki Vitara is being launched in two variants in Pakistan; GL+ and GLX. Both have a 1.6ltr engine. It is packed with a rather low 86kW at 6000rpm and 156Nm of torque at 44000rpm. Suzuki claim that owners will use between 5.8 litres and 6.3 litres per 100km, which is quite impressive. GL+ version is said to cost around Rs. 3.490 million where as for GLX, Rs. 3.799 million.

Suzuki Celerio: The classic Cultus is being phased out of the market by Suzuki. Replacing Cultus, is Suzuki Celerio. For an economical price of PKR 1.25 million, Celerio offers the same solid features as Cultus. The 1,000cc Celerio is expected to be launched in March 2017 . It features a 1.0 liter 3-cylinder engine which goes by the name of K10B.

Honda Accord: Honda Accord 2016 costs PKR 11.25 million. The car possess a a 2.4-liter DOHC i-VTEC engine with 4-cylinder and 16-valve that provides 175 horsepower at 6,200 rpm. The Accord is available in five different colors. Booking for the model commenced from 17th December, 2016.

Honda Hilux Revo: Toyota is launching Hilux Revo in 8 different variants, in which 4×4 drive, 2×4 drive, single cabin, double cabin, automatic and manual are included. All variants carry 3.0L 1KD engine. The Revo has improved 18-inch rims, to give it a more stronger appeal. Price of the imported Revo is around PKR 6 to 6.5 million in the local market.

Audi A3: Announced a few months ago, the Audi A3 packs packs a new petrol range featuring 115bhp three-cylinder 1.0-litre engine, replacing the old 1.2 and the 150bhp 1.4-litre engine. Another addition to the A3 range is a completely new 2.0 TFSI engine, which produces 190PS. The base price for Audi A3 1.2-litre TSFI is PKR 4 million.

Audi Q3: The Q-series, arguably better and more expensive than the A-series launched Q3 this year. The Q3 Sedan version already existed in Pakistan, Audi decided to launch the SUV version too for PKR 5 million.The Q3 features a 150-horsepower engine along with S tronic transmission, which provides improved road grip and agility on the road.

Shell and Other Companies Introduce RON92 Petrol in Pakistan