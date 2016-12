Pfft we can barely invest in proper infrastructure in cricket much less other sports and it's not bcz we don't have money. Its bcz of massive corruption and nepotism that rules our sporting system. We have archers in kpk, football talent in Karachi and Baluchistan ( picking up in many other areas as well) and massive MMA and martial arts talent but all that talent gets wasted bcz of proper nurturing. As I said cricket gets the most attention and we can't even nurture players over there due to massive corruption and incompetency that marres the sporting system.



I know its all them and their hard work. Its just like in the movie " shah" zero help, complete apathy from the government and shocking incompetence.



The fact that we can't even excel in sports despite having massive talent and shades of success in history speaks volumes of how corrupt and incompetent the system truly is.

