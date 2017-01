More brazen stmt coming from pakistan ,seems they have decided to up the ante. Expect more terror attacks.

Modi replies only to me, not Pak PM, Hafiz Saeed says in brazen speech

According to Pakistani-based terrorist Hafiz Saeed, PM Narendra Modi talks only to him, not to his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif.

Pakistan's Hafiz Saeed: Is charity leader linked to Kashmir attacks?

12 January 2017



What did he say?

Hafiz Saeed said that four "mujahideen" attacked an Indian military camp in the Jammu region on Monday, and had "returned safely, having suffered not a scratch".



"They say they cleaned up 10 rooms and killed 30 soldiers, and destroyed the entire camp."

He described the attack as an example of the "character of the partisans of the Prophet".

"This is the surgical strike," he said - an apparent sideswipe at India's largely discredited claim of having carried out "surgical strikes" on militant camps on Pakistan's side of the border in late September.

