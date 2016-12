Mr Modi introduced a novel scheme for manufacturing development, known as Special Investment Region scheme for industries. The scheme was statutorily enacted by The Gujarat Special Investment Regions Act 2009. Under this scheme, 13 potential areas were identified for promote industrial projects. Each SIR is more than 100 square KM . DMIC area covering Gujarat will be one of these potential areas. Another important SIR is Dhorela Special Investment Region. It is located proximity to Ahemdabd- the capital of Gujarat – at distance of 109 km. The unique feature of Dholera is that it is the first SIR to be designed under the proposed DMIC project.

