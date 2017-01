The game called Weiqi/Go is one that people tend to believe a game that the computer will take forever to defeat a human, due to its very high complexity and the curse of dimension.The game is very popular in China sphere, and current world champions are dominated by Chinese, occationally by Koreans with Japanese being a very distant third place.In the end, humans are not so smart than we thought, the Google's DeepMind use a customized policy-based algorthim and self-adaptive training, having defeated the korean go grandmaster Lee last year.The program, after updated, now is capable of defeating the best human WeiQi grandmaster Ke Jie who is ranked at no. 1 in the world in online play-match on its 60 winning streak, including most top ranked WeiQi grandmasters.The importance of this feat is it may provide an insight about human intelligence in a way we have never thought before: we are not as smart as we think.