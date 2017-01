'God, rid us of men!' The feminist song scandalising Saudi Arabia

The women clap their hands and sing an Arabic expression that roughly means, "If only God would rid us of men!", a somewhat obsolete phrase that is mostly used in the very conservative region of Al-Qassim, north of the capital Riyadh.



In the video, the women dance, skate, and play basketball, and the lyrics become even more overtly provocative, with the women singing,"Men make us mentally ill" and "They're making us go crazy".