From Syria to Iraq: Federalize or Perish

federalism can work. For instance, the United Arab Emirates is a thriving multi-cultural, religiously and ethnically tolerant federation. Historically, the various Islamic empires in the Middle East governed in a largely federal manner

Iraq, for all its problems, shows the benefits of a federal form of government

the chaos that has enveloped Baghdad and much of the area to the north and west has bypassed the south

The frictions we see now in the nation states of the Middle East are partly due to centralizing political elites’ refusal to learn from the period of history when federal systems were the norm

Federalism is a natural political solution to the quagmires in Iraq and Syria. It would allow the power of central governments to be shared with regions and communities. Sub-national groups, who feel left out of politics and economic development, would have a stake and a voice in the nation.