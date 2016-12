Turkey is doing what is necessary for her security. Duplicity of US in every crisis in Middle East is a clear message that the only thing which uncle sam wants to achieve is destabilization in the region and collapse of strong regional countries one after the other till no one is left.

US has fueled the crisis in Syria but never intervened practically to act against Assad. US also created IS due to which the whole region has now turned into a volatile territory where every can drop bombs without ever being questioned.

As they say "Friendship of America is more harmful than its enmity"

Way to go Turkey. Erdogan is visionary statesman and he proves it again and over again.

