The Express Tribune

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has decided to provide jobs to 20,000 educated youth in the province. The decision is expected to be formally approved in the next meeting of the provincial cabinet.Some 20,000 jobs shall be provided in a span of 90 days, according to sources.Appointments against the posts from grade 11 to 15 shall be made through the National Testing Service (NTS) while the Balochistan Public Service Commission (BPSC) will oversee hiring on posts of grade 16 and above.Chief Secretary Saifullah Chattha has asked for details of all the vacant posts in various provincial departments. Sources say there are some 27,000 vacant posts in different departments.The Balochistan Information Department confirmed the development in the late hours of Tuesday while quoting a statement of Balochistan government’s spokesman Anwarul Haq Kakar.In the statement, Kakar said that Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri has taken a serious note of ghost employees in the health and education departments and ordered strict action against such employees.He said a large number of posts of ghost employees had already been declared vacant and jobless youth would be recruited on these positions.In addition to these jobs, the government is also endeavouring to empower the youth by making technical training centres operational. In this regard, the Chinese government has also opened a training centre for youth, he said.“The Balochistan government will release salaries of the employees through bank accounts to make the process more transparent,” he said.In some areas, salaries of government employees are still provided in cash.