A new book alleges that President Hollande ordered intelligence services to kill at least 40 people suspected of jihadism.

French President Francois Hollande has not hesitated in using his “right to kill” — with questionable legality — when it comes to protecting so-called French "interests" abroad, according to a new book released Wednesday.

In the name of the war on terror, President Hollande is alleged to have ordered French intelligence services to kill at least 40 people suspected of jihadism, according to the investigative work “Fatal Errors,” by freelance journalist Vincent Nouzille.From the beginning of his election in May 2012, according to Nouzille, Hollande has intended to embody a "tougher, war-like policy" than any of his predecessors, even if this has meant carrying out possible illegal actions, since most of the killings occurred in so-called “gray zones,” not conflict zones.Lists of “High-Value Targets” and “High-Value Individuals” were set up by his administration, with orders to kill abroad without prior trial for suspected terrorists. The president's communication team was in charge of subsequently outlining a legal framework justifying the assassinations.Hollande had already confessed to a total of four extrajudicial killings in an interview with two other investigative journalists, Gerard Davet and Fabrice Lhomme, published earlier in the book “A President should not say that...”