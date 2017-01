Vows to work with New Delhi to get Masood Azhar proscribed by UNSC, justifies surgical strikes

France on Thursday pressed for “decisive action” against Pakistan-based terror groups such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HuM), which “are targeting” India and vowed to work with New Delhi to get terrorist and JeM chief Masood Azhar proscribed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

“We have a bilateral working group that brings together all the players concerned over counter-terrorism, and, among others, cooperation with regard to investigations and between our respective intervention units, the GIGN from the French side, and the National Security Guards from the Indian side. I welcome the development of all these cooperations,” he said.



“Today, there are 4,000 Indian students in France, but we wish to welcome many more. Our target is to reach 10,000 students by 2020,” the Minister said. He said the development of student exchanges between the two countries was really a priority as it was on the basis of these people-to-people contacts that “one forges the most robust and closest relations.”

“I also made the most of my stay in Bengaluru to strengthen our cooperation with India in the space sector,” said Mr. Ayrault, who oversaw signing of an agreement under which French Space Agency CNES will provide cameras to TeamIndus, the only Indian team competing for the $30-million Google Lunar XPRIZE.