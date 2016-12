Punjab government would also seek inclusion of a $662 million steel mill project

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah would want the much-delayed $2.6 billion Karachi Circular Railway

K-P Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak has also forwarded the proposal of a Peshawar Metro bus project to be made part of CPEC

Balochistan chief minister would like to have the Quetta Light Rail project in the CPEC.

4 provinces

Social Projects

Metro Bus Projects in Quetta/Peshawar/Karachi, similar to Lahore - Islamabad - Multan , via Turkish Company will cost fraction of the hassle for Railway tracks and trains. ( Make sure that same format is used for universal look and feel )

Revival of Karachi Steeles Mills using existing property (Fraction of $662 Million)

5 Recyclation plants to process garbage in cities of Pakistan. ( Use the funding here )

get the Turkish company involved in 3 more cities

Metro Train project in Lahore / Karachi / Peshawar / Quetta would be welcomed sign in ideal world

Instead of these proposals why don't thedo the followingPlant to be based outside the primiss of Lahore , Karachi , Quetta , Peshawar, Rawalpindiwould create fertilizer and recycled goodsKarachi to my knowledge used to have a local Train service in Ayub Khan's era till 80's after which the lack of funding caused all engines to collapse the tracks I believe are still there for the train , just need to put 40-50 Locomotives on the tracks with bogeys to run the local train serviceLocomotives sell for 1-2 Million so that is about 40-80 million expense and not the 2.5 Billion being requested by PPP guyI don't understand why not revive the same service by simple purchase of LocomotivesThis is good for Karachi / Peshawar and Quetta follow a model that has worked well in Pakistan for 1-2 years, follow the same processHowever all the requests by Provinces are proper as all folks want something positive in their province , I feel having world clibre recycling plants would help with reducing the garbage and related illness in Pakistan to great degree and also create many jobs in Engineering/Processing sectorThe benefits of 4-5 Recycling Plants in Top 5 populated cities of Pakistana) would help reduce garbageb) help reduce various health related ailmentsc) also help create fertilizers , and other products that can be sold again in marketd) Surplus energy is also a byproduct of these plants (who says no to extra electricity?)