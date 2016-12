Recently I had been to honk kong, just looked at some led torches being sold as most of the torches are manufactured in china. Was looking at the torches, everything looked fine it lit up very well. Then I looked at the battery it was 6000mah one. Then it bloody struck me that there was no such battery with such capacity for that price range. They were bloody fakes, they were selling fakes in their own country of their own product. In fact HK has a very strict law against fakes, If they find out they will shut down the shop. But in-spite of it the shop was doing business.