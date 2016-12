Deguo Baoma Group (Int’l) Holdings Limited, which translates as German BMW Group (Int’l) Holdings Limited, in China in 2008

Deguo Baoma Group (Int’l) Holdings Limited, which translates as German BMW Group (Int’l) Holdings Limited, in China in 2008

With the company, Zhou then bought and registered the trademark “BMN,” with a logo similar to BMW’s, the paper said.