Last month i had a chance to visit beautiful state of Sikkim and like countless other tourists, my local travel agency made it a point, that i visit a place called Baba Harbhajan Singh Mandir ( Temple ) near Indo China border. What follows is a small photo essay and the story behind this holy monument.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------On way to Nathula pass (an outpost on Indo China border in state of Sikkim), stands a humble shrine dedicated to Baba Harbhajan Singh. HE was born in Sardana Gujranwala of erstwhile undivided Punjab in August 1946. He later joined Punjab regiment as a Sepoy and was posted with 23 Punjab (Battalion) in 1968.The location of his posting is extremely difficult terrain and mules were used on steep mountain slopes for ferrying material. On one such escorting mission (4 October 1968) from Chuku La to Dong Chui la, He fell into a stream and died. His body was found about a mile away from the accident spot.It is believed that Babaji appeared in dreams of a fellow soldier and requested for a shrine to be built and army built one about 6 miles from the point of accident.Later in 1982, a new shrine was built at its current location.The place is maintained in pristine condition with personal belongings of Baba kept with utmost care. The army makes it a point to serve meals in the room everyday.After paying my respects at the room, i (like others) went to a sepoy who was serving Kada (halwa, a sweet made out of wheat flour and sugar). I saw markings on his uniform, DOGRA REGIMENT.I thought of making a conversation and he obliged. he told me a lot of things including why the diwali decorations haven't been removed till now because Babaji still haven't instructed so in an army man's dreams and how every time an arduous task is undertaken, it invariably begins by praying at the shrine.I couldn't help myself asking him (i thought he'll get angry) Y. He instead smiled and said. I could only shake his hands after that, having not left with any more words.We have all heard, read seen stories, songs and movies on armed forces and regardless of our nationality feel extremely proud of them. I've always wondered till that day, what keeps army men moving in face of all all odds. The answer i found that day was, Faith. Faith in its men and mission.i wish commoners like us had similar faith.