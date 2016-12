Inside info for you guys.Fazl Ur Rehman is even more pissed at PTI and IK, is because during the ANP Government Fazl Ur Rehman was allotted acres and acres worth of prime public agricultural land near DI Khan for a rent of Rs30/Year for each Canal. As soon as PTI took power in KPK, they discontinued the lease and forcefully took back the land. This was not well received by JUI-F as this land was a cash cow for them.