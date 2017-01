A total of 2,578 families have been displaced in order to make way for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), claimed Baloch Human Rights Organisation (BHRO) on Tuesday.



These people have been forced to leave their homes in Hoshab, Awaran, Jhalawan and Koh-e-Suleman and move to Karachi, Turbat, Hub Chowki and other areas, said BHRO chairperson Bibi Gul Baloch as she addressed a press conference at Karachi Press Club.

