Rubbish and beyond rubbish. The thing is that India has huge growing problems in its east and they simply cannot blame pakistan over there since pakistan doesn't exist there ( FYI if east pakistan was still around India would be shouting pakistan supports eastern terror) so now they need to come up with this bullshit theory about how pakistan is training on Myanmar Thailand border and attacking us. All our problems come from Pakistan and are imposed upon us.



Only the most brainless will believe this drivel.

