"Your understanding of international law is lacking," Duterte continued. "We are the ones contributing to the United Nations. You morons! You sons of whores! And I pay your salaries. Do not open your mouth there. I employ you."The Philippines' "war on drugs" has been linked to more than 5,900 deaths since Duterte took office in June. Of those killings, 2,086 were part of police operations, while 3,841 were extrajudicial or vigilante-style killings, CNN reported. The killings, as well as Duterte’s controversial remarks, have sparked international outcry since he became president in June.The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee recently called Duterte’s "war on drugs" into question in a letter sent to the department on Thursday, describing the president’s efforts "a campaign of mass atrocities thinly disguised as a response to a public health emergency.""Rather than address the systemic problems related to the country’s drug crisis, invest in treatment programs, or approach the epidemic with a focus on the health and well-being of the Philippine people," the letter, signed by Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, and two Democratic senators, Sen. Markey and Sen. Coons, said. "President Duterte has instead pledged to kill another 20,000 to 30,000 people, many simply because they suffer from a drug use disorder."