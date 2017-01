I know the culture of safety when driving in pakistan is not present, due to lack of education and rules of the road are not followed, due to lack of law enforcement.



I understand there are many reasons for this including illiteracy, corruption, lack of funds, and quite simply, the lack of 'road safety mindset'



But how are the people who drive in pakistan so reckless and impatient. It has always baffled me. Like people die violent deaths routinely in busy traffic areas, but nobody takes heed. Just the other day a rickshaw driver tried to outrun a train and as a result, 6 or 7 children died. He couldn't wait 1-2 mins for the train to pass? Nobody drives in the lane. I get that traffic is bad and people are in a hurry, but come on.





DISCLAIMER: I can only speak for Karachi and some parts of Punjab. I have not been all over the country, so I dont know about everywhere. I know India and other such countries can be as bad or even worse



Please dont roast me, I'm just asking a question and looking for an answer to the question, respectfully

