“I know of the movie ‘Cars’, but I have never seen it. I don’t even know the names of its characters.”

Critics and audiences in China were quick to point out the obvious similarities between ‘The Autobots’ and the ‘Cars’ movies, with some audience members unsurprisingly taking their children to see it in the belief that it was a new entry in the series, only to be faced with a cheaply made imitation.However, in summer 2015 ‘The Autobots’ director Zhuo Jianrong refuted claims of plagiarism, telling CNN that his film was “original” and “independent,” stating,The director argued, “Aren’t the cars you see in the street similar?… If somebody else looks like you, does that person violate the laws?“We hope people can be more tolerant, as Chinese animation just started not long ago, and is nowhere near the Hollywood productions. I can only say we learned from Disney, but we would never copy.”Clearly, not everyone agrees.Intriguingly, a sequel to ‘The Autobots’ is penciled in to hit Chinese cinemas in summer 2017, although the court ruling would seem certain to cast some doubt over that.For those who prefer the real thing, Disney/Pixar’s ‘Cars 3’ opens in UK cinemas on 14 July 2017.