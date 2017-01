UVIT observed NGC-188 both as a first light object and for regular calibration. The observations have been done in both NUV and FUV filters in the wavelength band of 0.3 to 0.15 µm. With these observations, it is found that the SED can only be fit with spectra consisting of 2 stars. The cooler star is found to be a BSS with a temperature of 6,000 + 150 K, and the temperature of the hotter star is 17,000 + 500 K. The estimated size and luminosity of the hotter star rule out a white-dwarf or a sub-dwarf classification and hence it is proposed that it could be a post AGB/HB star. If the membership of WOCS-5885 to NGC-188 is confirmed, it could be a rare BSS + post AGB/HB binary, the first of its kind to be identified (for which probability is high) in an open cluster. This system therefore provides a great opportunity to constrain theories of BSS formation via mass transfer.

