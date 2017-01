Did Pakistan fake nuclear missile Babur-3 launch?

Colonel (retired) Vinayak Bhat, an imagery expert, has told India Today TV that the video of the launch released by the Pakistan Army appears to be computer-generated. He also said the colour of the missile changes from white to orange in the video released by Pakistan. Even the speed of the missile is impossibly high, he said.

@rajfortyseven @OfficialDGISPR This is what I thought, missile emerging at weird angle and changing colour in different shots. #Babur3 #SLCM — Arpit Bakshi (@KrishnaJournals) January 9, 2017