Five nuclear-weapon states under the NPT United States Russian Federation (formerly Soviet Union) United Kingdom France China

Other states declaring possession of nuclear weapons India Pakistan North Korea

Other states believed to possess nuclear weapons Israel



Active SSBN classes

France Triomphant class - 4 in service

France India Arihant class - 1 in service

India People's Republic of China Type 092 submarine - 1 in service Type 094 submarine - 5 in service out of 8 planned.

People's Republic of China Russia Borei class - 3 active, 4 more under construction Sevmash. Delta III and Delta IV classes - 3 Delta III class in service, 6 Delta IV class in service

Russia United Kingdom Vanguard class - 4 in service

United Kingdom United States Ohio class - 18 in service (of which 4 have been converted into cruise missile submarines)

United States

Pls note: Isreal has a sea based deterrent but it is not based on nuclear powered submarines. So that coupling is not a necessity.Nuclear states:So, no SSBNs for Israel (diesel electric Dolphin class), Pakistan (new Chinese diesel electric subs) and North Korea (has diesel-electric Golf class).