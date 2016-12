In the meantime consider the following motion, an elegantly simple one: "Given that Israel continues to defy the 2016 resolution of the Security Council and spreads settlements so that a Palestinian state is no longer possible we move that every resident of Greater Israel be afforded equal rights. This includes the right to vote in national elections."



How would you vote on that motion – in a parish council or church synod? At a union or party conference? A council meeting? On a campus?



And what happens next?

Click to expand...