focused on the nascent Pakistani missile program routed through China, which was eventually outsourced by China to North Korea.

Additionally, New Delhi was not entirely convinced that Pakistan would not use choose to use non-nuclear chemical warheads for its missiles

It assessed that in absence of assistance for plutonium-239 or uranium-235, “Pakistan could not be in a position to explode a nuclear device at least for four years from now.” Further, the report noted that all was not well with Karachi Nuclear Power Plant. It had developed faults due to “leakage in boiler flow down valve which resulted in reactor poisoning.” It was shut down six times in 1975 with the largest one in mid-1975 when Canadian experts were recruited to repair the leakage of heavy water from the heat exchanger.

Moreover, in 1976, diplomatic cables from the Indian Embassy in Ottawa reveal that India was becoming aware of Chinese scientists’ presence in Pakistan. A Hungarian diplomat informed an Indian diplomat in Ottawa that the Canadian government was aware that Chinese scientists were being given access to facilities with Canadian material in Pakistan, despite the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (KANUPP-I) coming under IAEA safeguards.

Pakistan was also sharing Canadian technical knowledge with the Chinese in return for military supplies.

“Pakistan — Clandestine Purchase of Nuclear Equipment and Materials.”

$11 million was already spent by Pakistan in Western Europe on plutonium technology, including the purchase of a “shearer” for use in its reprocessing facility.

“it is very likely that Pakistan will succeed in exploding a nuclear device, possibly this year.”

The embassy also informed that “Zia was extremely keen to explode the nuclear device at the earliest possible.”

“Pakistan race to Nuclear Weapons”

Kahuta was protected with Crotale surface-to-air missile systems.

India anticipated that Pakistan could conduct an atmospheric or underground test in Sindh, Balochistan, or the Northwest Frontier Province (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today). Meanwhile, Soviet satellites had revealed information on Pakistani tunneling in the Ras Koh range. Alternately, the Indians anticipated that China could have hosted the first Pakistani test at Lop Nor. As one former official in the office of then-Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi told me:

“nuclear Walmart.”

each of his visits to North Korea and then his debriefings in China.

India pointed out the Libyan connection to the Pakistan nuclear program.

Indian information was that “Pakistan could have a plutonium-based explosion by the end of the year and have enriched uranium by 1983.”

Zia had publicly mentioned his proposal for a mutual inspection of nuclear facilities between India and Pakistan. Lawrence Eagleburger, Reagan’s undersecretary of state for political affairs, told Indian officials that “the [U.S.] administration found credibility in Zia’s nuclear disavowal,” but the Indians remained unconvinced.

Pakistan’s nuclear weapon program has thrived even in an environment of internal and regional uncertainties.