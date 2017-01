16 MINS AGO BY MONITORING REPORTFormer president and Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday said that they gave their advert in history by presenting the idea and policy for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.Speaking to party leaders, Zardari said they were not concerned as to who was issuing ads in media claiming CPEC’s credit. “Mohtarma Shaheed devised a plan for the progress of the country, but her government toppled soon,” he added.According to media reports, a PPP meeting with regard to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was held at Bilawal House Karachi. The meeting was chaired by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.Maula Bakhsh Chandio, after a Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) meeting held at Bilawal House, commented that the federal government is using delaying tactics in order to avoid Panamagate case.PPP leader and advisor to CM Sindh Maula Baksh Chandio said we want to let people know that the foundation of CPEC project was laid by Asif Ali Zardari.He professed that the hard work in this regard was done by one person and the inauguration by someone else.On the occasion, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah also briefed the meeting about his recent visit to China and different projects under the CPEC.The PPP leader Manzoor Wassan predicted that 2017 would be a different year and it is also possible that some decisions are made that could prove shocking to other political parties.The PPP leaders revealed that if all the opposition parties unite in Panamagate case, the government can give in easily in this regard.