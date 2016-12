Two power plants of 1320 Megawatts would be installed in Gaddani area of Balochistan at a cost of two billion dollars.Chief Secretary Balochistan Saifullah Chatta and the Chief Executive Officer of the Chinese Company signed MoU on behalf of their respective countries.The project would be one from among of the major energy projects to be constructed under the CPEC which will prove as a landmark in the early progress and prosperity of Balochistan.