First of all you need get it done quick since we may take back taiwan very soon.



Secondly we may share of valuable experience of shot down thousands of american driven american made planes with arabian pilots and help them making up plans to take out your tiny little country once and for all.



Thirdly, weapon supply to arabian countries should be unlimited to any type of weapons.



So far your politicans are smarter than simpleton like you.



Dont try to threat someone out of your league, go back to your basement.

Click to expand...