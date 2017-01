Fully made not assembled unlike Pakistan



MAN Trucks India Pvt. Ltd. started operations in India in 2006 as the joint venture. In 2012, with the takeover the Joint Venture, MAN Trucks India Pvt. Ltd. became a whole subsidiary of MAN Truck & Bus AG. MAN Trucks India manufactures heavy MAN CLA Trucks for the Indian Market and for export to Asian, African and CIS countries.

