Development of CCS for coal combustion has lost momentum in the last few years, partly due to uncertainty regarding carbon emission prices. The Global CCS Institute established in 2009 and based in Australia aims “to accelerate the development, demonstration and deployment of carbon capture and storage (CCS), a vital technology to tackle climate change and provide energy security.”

Where there is carbon dioxide mixed with methane from natural gas wells, its separation is well proven. Several processes are used, including hot potassium carbonate which is energy-intensive and requires a large plant, a monoethanolamine process which yields high-purity carbon dioxide, amine scrubbing, and membrane processes.

A number of means exist to capture carbon dioxide from gas streams, but they have not yet been optimised for the scale required in coal-burning power plants. The focus in the past has often been on obtaining pure CO 2 for industrial purposes rather than reducing CO 2 levels in power plant emissions.

In mid-2010 the IEA published a report says CCS was challenging, and quoting $26 billion committed in the previous two years to CCS projects. ​

In mid 2016 the Global CCS Institute said that there were 15 large-scale CCS projects in operation, with a further seven under construction. The total CO2 capture capacity of these 22 projects is around 40 Mt/yr. There are another six large-scale CCS projects at the most advanced (Define) stage of development planning, with a total CO2 capture capacity of around 6 Mt/yr. A further 12 large-scale CCS projects are in earlier stages (Evaluate and Identify) of development planning and have a total CO2 capture capacity of around 25 Mt/yr. ​

Post-combustion capture ​

Capture of carbon dioxide from flue gas streams following combustion in air is much more difficult and expensive than from natural gas streams, as the carbon dioxide concentration is only about 14% at best, with nitrogen most of the rest, and the flue gas is hot. The main process treats carbon dioxide like any other pollutant, and as flue gases are passed through an amine solution the CO 2 is absorbed. It can later be released by heating the solution. This amine scrubbing process is also used for taking CO 2 out of natural gas. There is a significant energy cost involved. For new power plants this is quoted as 20-25% of plant output, due both to reduced plant efficiency and the energy requirements of the actual process. ​

No commercial-scale power plants are operating with this process yet. At the new 1300 MWe Mountaineer power plant in West Virginia, less than 2% of the plant's off-gas is being treated for CO2 recovery, using chilled amine technology. This has been successful. Subject to federal grants, there are plans to capture and sequester 20% of the plant's CO2, some 1.8 million tonnes CO 2 per year. ​

Oxyfuel combustion ​

Where coal is burned in oxygen rather than air, it means that the flue gas is mostly CO 2 and hence it can more readily be captured by amine scrubbing – at about half the cost of capture from conventional plants. A number of oxyfuel systems are operational in the USA and elsewhere, and the FutureGen 2 project involves oxy-combustion. Such a plant has an air separation unit, a boiler island, and a compression and purification unit for final flue gas. ​

The Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle (IGCC) plant is a means of using coal and steam to produce hydrogen and carbon monoxide (CO) from the coal and these are then burned in a gas turbine with secondary steam turbine (ie combined cycle) to produce electricity. If the IGCC gasifier is fed with oxygen rather than air, the flue gas contains highly-concentrated CO 2 which can readily be captured post-combustion as above. ​

Pre-combustion capture ​

Further development of the IGCC process will add a shift reactor to oxidise the CO with water so that the gas stream is basically just hydrogen and carbon dioxide, with some nitrogen. The CO2 with some H2S & Hg impurities are separated before combustion (with about 85% CO2 recovery) and the hydrogen alone becomes the fuel for electricity generation (or other uses) while the concentrated pressurised carbon dioxide is readily disposed of. (The H2S is oxidised to water and sulfur, which is saleable.) No commercial-scale power plants are operating with this process yet but see demonstration project sections below. ​

Currently IGCC plants typically have a 45% thermal efficiency. ​

Capture of carbon dioxide from coal gasification is already achieved at low marginal cost in some plants. One (albeit where the high capital cost has been largely written off) is the Great Plains Synfuels Plant in North Dakota, where 6 million tonnes of lignite is gasified each year to produce clean synthetic natural gas. ​

Oxy-fuel technology has potential for retrofit to existing pulverised coal plants, which are the backbone of electricity generation in many countries. ​