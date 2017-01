“There will be a few bumps along the way like demonetisation...If I would be betting on any economy, it would be this economy. A year from now, India’s GDP will be stronger dramatically because of the changes,” Mr. Chambers said.

“Does it bother me? It’s actually reverse... I know that innovation by definition is disruptive and uncomfortable and there are bumps. I think the country (India) is moving remarkably fast and it’s moving with a strategy and vision. There will be a few bumps along the way like demonetisation. But they are just that,” he said.

Fast innovator



‘Top ally’



“I think India should be our top ally in Asia-Pacific. And the two countries have so much in common, including being the largest and most powerful democracies... I am optimistic,” he said.