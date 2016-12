Anger at Georgetown professor over her MONTH-LONG foul-mouthed Twitter rant at Muslim ex-colleague who voted Trump

Asra Q Nomani, a Muslim who voted Trump, says C Christine Fair is harassing he

Fair was allegedly incensed by Nomani's political choice and insulted her

Nomani says ex-friend Fair told her 'F**k you' and 'go to hell' in private messages

She also says Fair insulted her on Twitter and Facebook from Nov 22-Dec 23

Fair is a Georgetown professor at the Center for Peace and Security Studies

Nomani has complained to Georgetown, wanting an investigation and apology