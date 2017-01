Western diplomats and politicians cast as puppet masters of subversion in China .

Chinese lawyers abjectly confessing to subversion in show trials

The video asks who wants most to overthrow Communist rule in China and warns of foreign forces eager to foment “color revolution.”

The video is a seven-and-a-half-minute phantasmagoria of the Communist Party’s nightmares of Western subversion.

The first option for hostile forces infiltrating us is our education system,

first of all they wreck your schools

“Silent Contest,” produced by China’s National Defense University.