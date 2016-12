Murad's case for KCR

Karachi's population estimated to touch 34.3m by 2030: Murad Shah

Daily ridership on KCR of 700,000 passengers per day

3.9m registered vehicles in Karachi

24m trips generated daily

6,457 buses run 192 routes

2,715 contract carriages operating in Karachi

85pc buses over two-years-old, inefficient fuel consumption and poor service

47.3pc of all vehicles are motorcycles, 36.5pc private vehicles, 4.5pc public transport, 1.7pc contract carriages and 9.9pc para transit

42pc of passengers use public transport, 21pc private cars, 19pc motorcycles, 10pc contract carriages and 8pc para-transit

Murad's plan for Keti Bandar

Located 160km from Karachi, connected by metallic road

Easy road connectivity with Karachi-Lahore motorway

Fewer environmental effects due to sparse population

5m population in area to benefit

Availability of skilled and semi-skilled work force

Availability of cooling water and fuel (coal)

Vast area available for power park, other uses

New jetty will enhance capability to export coal with potential for development as a full port

Every province to get an SEZ