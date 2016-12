Pic story: Wang Mengqiu, creator of Hover Camera

a PhD graduate of Stanford University and former Facebook and Twitter IT technician, started his own business in China in 2014.

Source: Xinhua | 2016-12-25

Wang Mengqiu (L), boss of Zero Zero Robotics Co., Ltd, has a lunch with his colleagues at the company's headquarters in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 7, 2016. Wang Mengqiu, a PhD graduate of Stanford University and former Facebook and Twitter IT technician, started his own business in China in 2014. After two years' efforts, Wang and his team launched Hover Camera, a small-size and portable flying camera that is embedded artificial intelligence. Wang hopes to do something that is able to give a new face to the world. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Wang Mengqiu (C), boss of Zero Zero Robotics Co., Ltd, plays the basketball with his colleagues during a break in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 14, 2016. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Wang Mengqiu, boss of Zero Zero Robotics Co., Ltd, controls his flagship flying camera Hover Camera, at the campus of Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 14, 2016. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)