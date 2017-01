China’s latest food scandal: ‘leftovers, industrial salt’ used to make fake-branded food

Chinese newspaper alleges that district in Tianjin is a base to produce huge amounts of counterfeit food products, including sauces and seasonings labelled as well-known brands

The fake seasonings, sauces, stocks and powdered spices had been sold across the country under well-known domestic and international brand names including Knorr, Nestlé, Lee Kum Kee and Wang Shouyi for more than a decade,

Highly toxic hairy crabs may have been hidden, then sold with fake documents: food safety watchdog investigates

Ingredients for the fake food seasonings include tap water and industrial-grade salt, which is banned from human consumption because it can contain cancer-causing agents and heavy metals that damage the liver and kidneys.

A whistle-blower told the newspaper that workshops producing fake branded chicken stock used a kind of colouring banned in the food industry.