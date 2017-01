did you know that water bottle has less regulation than tap water conmpanies.

I still buy water bottles to drink from.



what i am going to do is buy :

alkaline flask bottle plus "water to go" bottle which removes all chemicals etc from tap water including flouride.



type ph akaline water on youtube.



you can get cancer from plastic, make sure you use bpa free bottle storage or use glass bottle.



i am going to make my own vortex maker for my making my water restructered.



search vortex water or living water.

