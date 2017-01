According to data collected by researcher Yu Lujiang from Tongji University, some 21 provincial regions have published five- to ten-year blueprints on higher education. Ten universities will be rated "world-class" by 2020, and the figure will rise to 16 by 2030, Caixin reported.More than 110 "high-level" universities will be established in those regions, according to the blueprints. Some 11 provincial regions have also come up with financial support measures, with the total amount raised close to 40 billion RMB, according to Yu. Shandong province said it would raise up to 5 billion RMB, while Hubei province pledged an annual investment of 1 to 2 billion RMB.“Heavy investment can help to attract talent and purchase cutting-edge equipment to improve the educational environment,” Lu told Caixin. “But it requires far more than money to become a top university.”The guideline did not specify an exact number. There is also no agreed-upon standard for what constitutes a “world-class” university.