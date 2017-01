China sovereign wealth fund CIC plans more U.S. investments: Chairman

"We hope to increase our alternative investments (in the United States), which is also a common trend among large global institutional investors, to cope with the low or even negative interest rate environment, where the returns in public markets are falling," he said.​

U.S. infrastructure projects and the manufacturing industry

"According to our estimate, the United States needs at least $8 trillion in infrastructure investments. There's not sufficient capital from the U.S. government or private sector. It has to rely on foreign investments." ​