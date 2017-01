China's newly formed Rocket Force launched 100 ballistic missiles last year while army conducted scores of live drills, official media reported on Wednesday as the 2.3 million strong PLA, the world's largest army, adopts a more aggressive posture with massive structural revamp. Each combatant branch of the PLA - the Army, Navy, Air Force and Rocket Force - has confirmed that realistic training drills and exercises were intensified last year under military reforms initiated by Chinese President Xi Jinping, state-run China Daily said in a lengthy feature on how the Chinese military is transforming itself.

