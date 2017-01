While focus remains on how China is extending its Asian profile through construction of rail and road networks and economic corridors throughout the region, little attention has been paid to how it is translating its economic wealth into military power — power that the budding empire intends to use not just to protect its territorial integrity but also to expand its scope.China’s military modernization, which involves upgrading both conventional and un-conventional warfare machines is the most appropriate reflection of what the leadership—including President Xi Jinping—has characterized as a “period of strategic opportunity.” Economic wealth is being translated into military modernization.Significant among these developments is China’s naval transformation and the way it has already started to project it to extend the scope of the region directly in its reach, as Asia Sentinel reported on Dec. 30. The rise of China’s blue water navy is not only going to enable China to look beyond its coastal waters but also enable it to back its claims on certain disputed areas and islands by superior military force.