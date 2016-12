China-made smartphones win greater market share in 2016

People's Daily Online

China has seen a decreased market share held by leading phone-makers including Apple and Samsung in 2016, with domestic brands being the biggest beneficiaries of these drop-offs

With steadily decreasing sales, China has lost its title as Apple's second largest market. One factor in this decline may be insufficient innovation.

shipments of Chinese smartphones for the first time surpassed the totals of Apple and Samsung.

some Chinese phone-makers are already leading in technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and 3-D images.