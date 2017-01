China looks set to continue to dominate global fintech industry – Report

Monday, January 9, 2017 10:06 AM UTC

“The speed at which China’s FinTech landscape has developed is truly remarkable. It’s gotten this far because China’s landscape has operated in a sandbox-like environment conducive for FinTech to thrive — a strong domestic market, coupled with a constant push for innovation and experimentation driven by leading giants, unhindered by international influence. Much of this can be attributed to the favorable government policies and regulations”, Neal Cross, DBS Chief Innovation Officer, said.

“These blockchain forays are still at the nascent stages in China, with some proof-of-concept efforts under way but wider adoption and implementation remaining a long-term play. As with blockchain developments elsewhere, pain points in current platforms are impeding adoption. Challenges include: difficulties in integrating with current ecosystems; lack of security protection for application data, logic and operating environment; and issues around trust and protection of individuals’ and business’ privacy”, it said.​

“While the country hasn’t received the attention and acclaim of its counterparts in the FinTech arena, its champions are blowing away competition all over the world. It’s only recently that we are starting to see China’s leading FinTech companies take center stage at the global level. This will be an ongoing trend in the coming years and we can expect China’s FinTech ecosystem to have a wide-ranging impact on global FinTech development”, Cross added.​