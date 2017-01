China hikes anti-dumping taxes on U.S. corn-based animal feed

The hefty tariffs may worsen trade relations already shaken by Donald Trump’s protectionist rhetoric





Distillers Dried Grains, DDG, a byproduct of the alcohol process, used for animal feed



Punitive tariffs on U.S.-made dried distillers grains with or without soluables (DDGS) have been raised to 42.2% to 53.7%, up from the original de facto 33.8% tax that the ministry imposed in September