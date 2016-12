Disagree. All Tsai needs to do is get invited to USA and Japanese military exercises and start hosting American and Japanese troops "on a rotational basis" and it's checkmate for mainland. The upgrading of consulates and embassies is only cosmetic after defense relationships are formalized. Taiwan would be an independent nation just as Crimea is a part of Russia. The recent surge by PLAAF and PLAN is no coincidence. We are effectively enforcing a blockade against USA and Japanese forces from entering Taiwan.



The war has already begun! Xi Jinping gave the command! We are in stage one: establishing an air and naval blockade against foreign interference. Now we are foreshadowing stage two: decapitation strikes against Tsai and DPP or capture by special forces.

